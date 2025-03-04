Pupils from Sheffield schools form a choir and raise the roof in concert

Pupils from Astrea Academy Trust schools come together in song, singing favourites like Stand By Me and Little Blue.

A total of 120 pupils aged seven to 11 joined together in song last week to raise the roof with favourite songs such as Stand By Me and Little Blue at a special concert at Astrea Academy Sheffield.

Pupils from Astrea Academy Sheffield, Byron Wood Academy, Hartley Brook Primary Academy and Greengate Lane Academy came together on Thursday 27th February for its Sheffield-based “Astrea Promise” choir concerts.

Almost 200 parents and carers were also in attendance, giving the children support and much applause.

The aim of the "Astrea Promise" choirs is to make sure that every primary school pupil in the Astrea Academy Trust family of schools has a chance to develop their talents and interests beyond the curriculum in areas such as music and the performing arts.

The hope is that the trust's 5,000 primary pupils will discover their personal passions, grow their individual talents and connect with activities that will bring them enjoyment and fulfillment into their adult lives.

The trust’s inner-Sheffield academies also benefit from a choral partnership with Grange Park Opera's prestigious Primary Robins Programme which offers singing lessons to children.

Commenting on the concert at Astrea Academy Sheffield, Richard Surridge, Astrea Academy Trust's Primary Music Leader said: “All the children and young people worked incredibly hard to prepare for this concert, with their passion for music shining through.

“I am very proud of each and every one of them for giving their all on stage and I would like to thank parents and carers for supporting this wonderful event.”

Russell Gray, Director of Primary Education at Astrea Academy Trust, said: “Our ‘Astrea Promise‘ activities, such as the choir, are a channel through which pupils have the chance to go beyond the curriculum and into the rich and diverse life experiences provided by musicianship, the performing arts and sport.

“As part of this promise, Astrea academies secure opportunities for budding musicians to develop their skills through peripatetic teaching, school choir and collaborative inter-school performances.

“Our recent performance was a great success and it was an absolute pleasure to see our pupils expressing themselves through music and having so much fun in the process.”