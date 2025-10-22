Pupils collect groceries for local food bank as they celebrate Harvest Festival

By Katherine Sellgren
Contributor
Published 22nd Oct 2025, 10:22 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2025, 10:28 BST
YourWorld: how to submit your stories straight to our newsrooms
Hartley Brook Primary Academy, part of Astrea Academy Trust, was delighted to give their Harvest gifts to Firth Park food bank

Pupils at Hartley Brook Primary Academy in Sheffield, part of Astrea Academy Trust, have gathered an impressive amount of food and provisions for their local food bank.

Most Popular

The donations were gathered as part of Hartley Brook’s Harvest assembly and have been given to Firth Park food bank.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Harvest Festival is a time-honoured tradition that marks the gathering of crops and the sharing of produce; it is a time for communities to reflect on the importance of food, the work that goes into growing it and the need to support those who may not have enough.

The children at Hartley Brook enjoyed a Harvest assemblyplaceholder image
The children at Hartley Brook enjoyed a Harvest assembly

Principal of Hartley Brook Primary Academy, Claire Costello, said: “The children very much enjoyed our Harvest Festival celebrations and collecting food for Firth Park food bank

“Harvest is a time when we teach the children about the importance of kindness and generosity and the value of supporting those in our community who may be struggling.

“At Hartley Brook, we aim to empower our pupils to make a positive contribution to society and to the wider world and our Harvest celebrations are very much a part of this.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I would like to thank all our families at Hartley Brook for all their kind donations this year.”

Astrea Academy Trust runs 26 academies across South Yorkshire and Cambridgeshire, with all rated “good” by Ofsted inspectors.

Related topics:Sheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice