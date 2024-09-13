Pupils at Sheffield primary school achieve well academically, say Ofsted inspectors
Hartley Brook Primary Academy in Sheffield, part of Astrea Academy Trust, has been praised for offering its pupils a good education, with leaders having carefully designed a curriculum to meet children’s needs.
Ofsted inspectors, who visited the school last term, noted that pupils “achieve well academically” and are “polite, welcoming and inclusive of others”.
The school is praised for giving the pupils leadership responsibilities, making significant contributions to the school community.
For example, the school’s eco-ambassadors raised funds to purchase solar panels for the school when working to reduce energy use and other groups have led on changes to school food to provide healthy options.
The library at Hartley Brook is highlighted for the “diverse range of texts” it offers pupils, meaning that they enjoy reading, with many reading often for pleasure.
Pupils have a strong understanding of topics from the school’s personal, social and health education (PSHE) curriculum and their knowledge of faiths and beliefs that are different from their own is strong, the report says.
The inspectors noted that the school has significantly improved its provision for children in the early years and that this is now a strength of the school.
Hartley Brook is praised for its work with pupils and their families to improve school attendance.
There is also effective support for pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), the report says.
Principal of Hartley Brook Primary Academy, Claire Costello, said: “I am very proud of the staff and pupils at Hartley Brook and all the hard work they put in every day.
“The report highlights the high expectations for learning and progress that we have here, ensuring that all children are given the opportunity to achieve their full potential.
“We have developed a strong and caring school community, which has helped us go from strength to strength and it is excellent to see this commitment recognised by Ofsted inspectors.”
Chief executive officer of Astrea Academy Trust, Rowena Hackwood, said: “Congratulations to Claire and all the team at Hartley Brook for this very positive Ofsted report, which shows how well the school is serving the local community.
“This academy is providing an atmosphere where all the pupils can learn and achieve their very best, both academically and socially and it is very pleased to see this recognised by Ofsted inspectors.”
