Pumpkins and pygmy goats - You've goat to be kidding!

Bring your kids to meet ours is the pygmy pumpkin festival message from Cannon Hall Farm as its annual Halloween themed event gets underway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pumpkin festival, which runs every day up to and including Halloween, has plenty to keep the family entertained with thousands of pumpkins and, above all else, plenty of cute animals.

Farm director Rob Nicholson said: “We know that our pumpkin event is very popular and people really like to see our new arrivals, so this year we carefully timed it to ensure we had some cute pygmy goat kids to show our visitors. These little guys have arrived just in time and there are more to come - so on top of all the usual farm fun there’s even a chance of seeing a live birth too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cannon Hall Farm’s annual pumpkin festival has been running for over a decade, but this year’s event is set to be the biggest year ever with thousands more pumpkins, specially designed instagram photo ops, plus a spooky pumpkin virtual reality ride.

Down with the kids at Cannon Hall Farm!

Cannon Hall Farm is the official host farm for the Channel 5 On The Farm series and is currently filming for a new season of Winter on the Farm due to air at the end of the year.

Tickets are available to purchase at tickets.cannonhallfarm.co.uk