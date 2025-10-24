Pumpkins and pygmy goats - You've goat to be kidding!
The pumpkin festival, which runs every day up to and including Halloween, has plenty to keep the family entertained with thousands of pumpkins and, above all else, plenty of cute animals.
Farm director Rob Nicholson said: “We know that our pumpkin event is very popular and people really like to see our new arrivals, so this year we carefully timed it to ensure we had some cute pygmy goat kids to show our visitors. These little guys have arrived just in time and there are more to come - so on top of all the usual farm fun there’s even a chance of seeing a live birth too.”
Cannon Hall Farm’s annual pumpkin festival has been running for over a decade, but this year’s event is set to be the biggest year ever with thousands more pumpkins, specially designed instagram photo ops, plus a spooky pumpkin virtual reality ride.
Cannon Hall Farm is the official host farm for the Channel 5 On The Farm series and is currently filming for a new season of Winter on the Farm due to air at the end of the year.
Tickets are available to purchase at tickets.cannonhallfarm.co.uk