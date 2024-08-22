Public Speakers have plenty to talk about as Sheffield Girls’ celebrate GCSE Results Day 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Year 11 students at Sheffield High School for Girls GDST gathered today to celebrate GCSE Results Day. They celebrated a fantastic set of results after hours of dedication, hard work and determination. This year at Sheffield Girls’, 29% of results were at grade 9, 52% were at grades 8/9 and 74% were at grades 7 to 9, more than three times the national average of 22%.

Many students have achieved outstanding success across the board. 12 students achieved a minimum of nine 9s, and 45% of the cohort achieved all top grades of 9-7 (equivalent to A*/A). This year, 1,270 students across the whole of England achieved all 9’s in their grades and eight of these pupils are from this year’s Year 11 cohort at Sheffield Girls’.

One parent commented on the celebratory atmosphere of the day: “It's amazing to see so many girls celebrate today including my daughter. She's interested in STEM and Engineering in particular and the confidence she's gained in these subjects over the last few years has been incredible.” Another parent, who has had four girls at the school since Reception, commented: “It wouldn’t have been possible without the teachers and their support, not just academically but all the other support as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Head, Nina Gunson, said: "It has been a huge pleasure yet again to share this wonderful day of celebration with our GCSE stars. So many of our students have put such incredible levels of effort and commitment into their work, not just over the last year, but throughout their whole senior school career, and this is a marvellous opportunity to congratulate them on their efforts. We are so proud of our pupils and can't wait to see what they will achieve next."

Students celebrate GCSE results at Sheffield Girls' GDST

In a year where the gap between boys and girls’ grades has narrowed, Sheffield Girls’ pupils have remained on top with top grades across the full range of subjects:

All three Sciences all achieved over 75% grades 9-7, with 83% 9-7 in Chemistry, 83% 9-7 in Physics and 77% 9-7 in Biology

80% of Drama grades and 60% of PE grades were awarded the top grades of 9/8

MFL subjects, French, Spanish and German all achieved over 50% of the top grades of 9/8. Spanish achieved 62% 9/8, German achieved 59% 8/9 and French achieved 50% 8/9.

57% of Geology grades were awarded grade 9, with 71% graded 9-8

Over half of Maths grades were 9/8, with a further third of grades awarded 9. In Further Maths, 67% of grades were 9/8.

Over a third of History grades were the top grade 9.

Debating is a popular co-curricular choice amongst the students, and four Year 11 girls achieved success this year at the prestigious Oxford Schools Debating Competition, alongside studying for their GCSEs. Amara R, Anjali V, Aanya S and Namratha N all reached the regional finals of the competition (the largest British Parliamentary school-level debate competition in the world), with Amara then progressing to the finals in March 2024. Anjali and Namratha flexed their linguistic muscles further this year alongside their GCSEs by studying for their French DELF B1 diploma, an advanced language qualification which we are proud to offer at Sheffield Girls’. All four girls achieved ten grade 9s in their GCSEs this year.

Amara, one of the Debating Team members who progressed to the final round, reflected on how engaging with co-curricular activities alongside her studies helped her gain a deeper subject understanding and helped her team excel. She commented: “Participating in Debating alongside my studies tied in quite well, especially because Debating itself stems from so many subjects that I take already. For example, in History, you can read a lot of examples that you can use to build your case and to win your case, and I think that's what really helped us to stand out at the regional rounds and to get to Oxford.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GCSE results day at Sheffield Girls'

Most Sheffield Girls’ Year 11 students will be returning to the School in September to start their Sixth Form journeys, giving them new opportunities to develop resilience, independence and self-directed learning skills as they begin their A Levels. Their GCSE results reflect the school’s ongoing commitment to academic excellence achieved in a warm, kind, nurturing environment, and parents and teachers alike are all delighted at their achievements.