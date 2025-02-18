£1.6 million awarded to improve mental health treatment through innovative research

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Innovative research to assess the effectiveness of digital and talking therapies for anxiety and depression has been given a £1.6 million boost.

The research, led by the University of Sheffield and seven partner organisations, aims to determine which treatments work best for whom, and whether they provide value for money.

Led by Dr Matthew Franklin, Chief Investigator and Analyst and Senior Health Economist from the University of Sheffield’s School of Medicine and Population Health, the research is funded by the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) and the Office for Life Sciences (OLS). It forms part of the Target Trials in Mental Health programme, which encompasses two major projects focused on evaluating treatment approaches for depression and anxiety disorders.

Every year, approximately 1.8 million people in England seek help through NHS Talking Therapies services. These services offer a range of treatment options, for example, Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) delivered in different ways—from traditional face-to-face sessions to digital programmes. However, more research is needed to understand how these different approaches compare in effectiveness, cost-effectiveness, and if there are inequalities in outcomes.

The Target Trials in Mental Health programme will apply the Target Trial framework to real-world data, mimicking trial designs to produce comparative effect evidence. It will analyse data from NHS Talking Therapies, hospitals, mental health services, and pharmacies across England to assess therapy outcomes in a diverse population. This structured approach aims to produce trial-like evidence faster and more cost-effectively.

The funding supports two complementary studies:

SilverCloud Target Trials (£1.1million from NIHR Invention for Innovation (i4i) and Office for Life Sciences (OLS) Real-World Evidence Programme): This project will compare the effectiveness of internet-delivered cognitive behavioural therapy (iCBT) to individual or group low-intensity CBT for treating anxiety or depression. The SilverCloud by Amwell iCBT programmes are currently used in approximately 72 per cent of Talking Therapies services.

Target Therapies Project (£500k from NIHR Research for Patient Benefit Programme): This study will evaluate various digital and talking therapies for anxiety and depression, more specifically conditions such as Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), examining which interventions provide the most benefit that are also value for money.

Both projects involve a diverse group of collaborators, including the University of Sheffield, University College London, the McPin Foundation, North London NHS Foundation Trust, and Sheffield Health and Social Care NHS Foundation Trust. For the SilverCloud Target Trials, additional collaborators include representatives from Northumbria University, SilverCloud by Amwell, and Hardian Health.

These projects aim to help healthcare professionals tailor treatments to individual patients more effectively. The research will also provide critical insights into the cost-effectiveness of different therapies, helping shape future NHS policies and resource allocation.

Dr Franklin, Study Lead from the University of Sheffield, said: “It is inspiring to see that the NIHR is investing in much-needed mental health research, such as that represented by the Target Trials in Mental Health programme.

“By leveraging existing NHS data, we can generate real-world evidence that leads to meaningful improvements in mental health care. These studies have the potential to make real change for public benefit.”

Dr Rob Saunders, Associate Professor of Mental Health Data Science, University College London said: “The need for access to readily available and effective therapies to support people with common mental health problems such as depression and anxiety disorders has never been so great. Through the use of linked healthcare data, this project will help us learn more about which types of talking therapy options are most effective for patients that come to services.”

George Clarke, Public Involvement in Research Officer, McPin Foundation said: “I am thrilled to be able to use my own lived experience of using SilverCloud to support those on our PPI panel, and I hope this will lead to higher quality and more relevant research to those who use these services.”

Angel Enrique, Digital Health Scientist, SilverCloud by Amwell said: "We're pleased to join this consortium of leading clinical and methodological experts. This project will provide a blueprint for increasing the use of digital behavioral health care within the NHS and how to best leverage real-world data for regulatory purposes."

With depression and anxiety disorders on the rise, the need for personalised, evidence-based treatment recommendations has never been greater. The Target Trials in Mental Health programme represents a significant step towards ensuring that everyone receives the right support, at the right time, in the most effective way.