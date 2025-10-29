Property expert gives his top tips for getting on the housing ladder

A mortgage expert has shared his advice on how first-time buyers can increase their chances of securing a mortgage and get that first foot on the housing ladder.

Property expert Sam Fox, founder of the UK Mortgage Centre, says increasing your mortgage aﬀordability can make the diﬀerence between securing a loan for your first home or missing out.

His comments come as data reveals the average first-time home buyer loan has jumped a huge £10,000 between 2023 and 2024.

Sam said: “The average first time mortgage was just over £200,000 last year but this varies significantly according to where you are looking to buy and the size of the property.

“Mortgage lenders will assess your income and outgoings and typically base what you can borrow on a multiple of your income, usually about 4.5 times your annual salary.

“But other factors, such as your credit history, job stability and type of employment and any outstanding debts also play an important role.“They also ‘stress test’ your finances to ensure you could still make repayments if interest rates went up.

“So, the more financially secure and responsible you appear, the better your borrowing power.

“But don’t worry. There are steps you can take to improve your chances of securing a higher mortgage oﬀer and reaching that goal of owning your first property.

“Improving your mortgage aﬀordability isn’t about shortcuts, it’s about showing lenders that you’re a low-risk, financially responsible applicant who can comfortably manage monthly repayments.

“By tightening your budget, boosting your income, and improving your credit profile, you’ll put yourself in the strongest possible position to borrow what you need for your first home.

Boost Your Income (Where Possible)

This may sound obvious, but a higher income increases the amount lenders are willing to let you borrow. You should consider applying for a pay rise if you have been in your job for a while or taking on extra hours or side work to boost your income. Even the latter should be regular and provable to be included in calculations, but even a side hustle can help if it means you can pay oﬀ any cards or other loans.

If your work includes being paid bonuses or commission on a regular basis, look for the lenders who take these into account. And make sure you include your partner or co-buyer’s income if you’re purchasing together.

Reduce Your Monthly Outgoings

Lenders look at your monthly spending just as closely as your income. Reducing regular expenses can show you have more disposable income for mortgage repayments.s meaning you’ll be a more attractive prospective customer.

Look at subscriptions you don’t use. We’ve all got them and often we don’t notice they’re going out of our account. Think about things like Netflix, gyms or apps, particularly any you may have signed up to for a free trial and have since forgotten about. You should also switch utility providers to get cheaper deals and cash back.

Lenders will look at the last few months of your spending habits and assume that is typical, so it’s worth while limiting the take-aways, dining out and shopping splurges in the run up to applying for a mortgage. Even small savings can tip the balance in your favour.

And of course, pay oﬀ debts, especially credit cards and loans which usually have higher interest rates. Outstanding debts reduce the amount you can borrow. The less debt you have, the more room you have to take on a mortgage. If you can’t pay debts oﬀ entirely, reducing them will still improve your aﬀordability profile.

Check and Improve Your Credit Score

Your credit history is crucial. A poor credit score could limit how much you can borrow or make getting a mortgage harder full stop. You can check your credit report through Experian, Equifax or TransUnion. Go through it to check it is accurate and correct any errors you spot.

You should also ensure you are on the electoral roll at your current address which you can easily do by contacting your local council.

Those few months in the run up to an application are crucial, so make all payments on time, even for phone bills and credit cards and avoid applying for anything new.

Lenders want to see that you’re a responsible borrower with a history of managing credit well.

Save a Bigger Deposit

While it doesn’t directly aﬀect income multiples, a larger deposit can sometimes increase the amount a lender is comfortable oﬀering or open up better interest rates. Saving more also reduces the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, which means less risk for the lender.

You can set up a dedicated savings account for your deposit and use schemes like the Lifetime ISA to benefit from government bonuses. Consider a temporary lifestyle change (e.g. moving in with family) to speed up savings: paying hundreds less in rent each month will quickly add up. Even an extra 5% deposit can improve your mortgage prospects.

Choose the Right Lender

Not all mortgage lenders have the same rules. Some are more generous with income multiples (e.g. oﬀering 5x or even 6-7x income for certain applicants), while others are stricter on credit scores or spending habits.

Work with a mortgage broker who understands the market and can match you to the best lender. This is particularly useful if you are self-employed or have less regular income such as freelance or commission work and there are specialist lenders who may be more suitable.

Tailoring your application to the right lender can increase both your chances and your borrowing potential.

Add a Guarantor or Consider Joint Borrowing

If you’re struggling to borrow enough on your own, you could consider applying jointly with a partner to combine your income. But you can also look into guarantor mortgages which are good ways of getting that first time loan when you’re just starting out. This is when a family member agrees to cover repayments if you can’t and can be a way that parents can help out a child without having to release capital or dip into their savings.

You could also consider family deposit schemes, where parents can contribute savings or equity to support your application.

But these options come with extra responsibilities, so take proper advice before committing to these.

Avoid New Credit Before Applying

Tempting as it may be, avoid taking on new financing like car loans, credit cards, or store credit shortly before applying for a mortgage. It adds to your debt-to-income ratio and raises red flags for lenders.

Hold oﬀ on major purchases and don’t open new credit accounts in the 3–6 months before applying. A clean, stable financial picture will serve you better.

Get Your Paperwork Ready

Being well-prepared can help speed up your application and avoid delays that may aﬀect the size of your oﬀer. Make sure you have:

Payslips and P60s (usually for the last 3–6 months)

Bank statements

Proof of any other income

Details of existing debts or financial commitments

Having all of this ready to go makes you look like a serious, organised borrower