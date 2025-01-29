Probation staff inspire new motivational card range and encourage others to consider a career in the Probation Service

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aimee Lawrence, Probation Service strategic operations manager from Sheffield, is sharing her words of wisdom as part of a national campaign for HMPPS.

She is one of five probation staff from across the country, who have inspired a new range of greetings cards, encouraging people to share meaningful messages with loved ones at this time of year.

The limited-edition cards, Festive Reflections, have been launched by HMPPS and feature words of advice from probation staff, in collaboration with artwork commissioned by Prodigal Arts - a charity that helps people in prison and ex-offenders unlock their creative potential to help reduce the likelihood of re-offending. The words of advice are examples of support and guidance the probation staff have given to offenders they have worked with – but could be relevant for anyone looking to make a change or seeking motivation ahead of the new year.

With more than two thirds (67%)* of UK adults admitting that the festive season can challenge their health and wellbeing, the cards come just in time for those who would like to share messages of support with their nearest and dearest. They also highlight just one of the many important skills probation staff put into practice every single day – and those involved hope they will raise awareness of the opportunities and prompt people to consider exploring this as a career route.

The limited-edition Festive Reflections cards have been created by HMPPS in collaboration with charity, Prodigal Arts and feature words of support and wisdom from real life probation staff.

Speaking about her involvement in the campaign and what inspired her to kickstart a career in the Probation Service, Aimee says: “Working in probation services is a rewarding career path. Every day is a new day which presents fresh challenges, and I enjoy learning something new and working with a supportive team.

“I believe that people can change, they can make a difference, and everyone needs advice and guidance one way or another. The Probation Service does just that and aims to help others, keep the public safe and reduce reoffending.

“To those looking to make a change, I recommend taking each day as a new opportunity. When things don’t go to plan, try again and learn from these situations.”

Shirley Grant, Head of Probation Resourcing at HMPSS says: “Everyone will go through challenges in their life – big or small - and guidance and encouragement from others can help support them. As probation staff, you play a vital role in the criminal justice system, supporting offenders through their rehabilitation journey and ultimately helping to reduce the risk of reoffending.

“Our probation officers work closely with all kinds of people, some of whom may have complex needs, including those who’ve committed violent and sexual offences or are struggling with their mental health or substance misuse.

“The role requires you to have good emotional intelligence and resilience as you navigate often quite challenging situations. It’s a unique yet rewarding role as you help offenders pursue a more positive path and, in turn, help protect the wider community. Our ultimate goal is to inspire more people to consider a career in the Probation Service. It’s a career unlike any other.”

With lots of vacancies available throughout the year, and HMPPS committing to recruiting at least 1,000 new trainee probation officers by the end of March 2025 earlier this year**, this campaign is encouraging those considering a career change to explore the wide range of roles available – in particular, probation officer and probation services officer roles.

There are nine cards in the Festive Reflections collection, each one inspired by a different individual working in the Probation Service, and the artwork designed by artists at Prodigal Arts. The cards are available to order free of charge via the Prodigal Arts website at https://www.prodigalarts.org/

Speaking about the collaboration, Elliot Ellison, Creative Director & Project Coordinator at Prodigal Arts says: "We’re proud to play a part in this project. With more than 10 years’ experience supporting ex-offenders who have been through the criminal justice system, we know how important proper rehabilitation is. It’s why probation officers play such a vital role in society – and every artist we work with would have received support from probation officers at pivotal moments in their lives.”

To find out more about the Probation Service and explore the roles available in your local area, visit https://prisonandprobationjobs.gov.uk/.