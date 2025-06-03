Pride and partnership net hospice perfect birthday present

Rotherham United will once again proudly display the name and logo of the town's hospice on their shirt next season.

It will be the third season the 100-year-old club has eschewed a commercial sponsor in favour of a local charity thanks to the contributions of a group of Rotherham businesses, including AESSEAL.

AESSEAL, which is based in Mill Close, has again joined forces with the Millers as a Diamond Partner to help support the hospice, which is celebrating its 30th birthday.

For the 25/26 League One campaign the hospice will be featured on RUFC team shirts in the space normally given over to commercial advertising or sponsorship, in a deal supported by AESSEAL and the club’s other Diamond Partners including Hughie Construction, IPM Group, Mears Group, Steelphalt and TMG Mortgage Network.

AESSEAL employee Mick Rowe shows off the new shirt, with the firm's logo superimposed on the front.

AESSEAL will gift the hospice - which provides invaluable care and support to people with life-shortening and life-threatening conditions - all the hospitality and other benefits that are part of the sponsorship package.

Rotherham Hospice director of income generation and communications Debbie Coulson said: “It is a huge honour for Rotherham Hospice to feature once again on the front of Rotherham United’s shirts, especially in such a landmark year.

“As the club celebrates its centenary and we mark 30 years of compassionate care in our community, this partnership is more meaningful than ever.

“To see our new logo and refreshed identity proudly displayed on the shirt is a powerful symbol of progress, pride and partnership.

“We’re incredibly thankful to the local businesses whose generosity has made this possible, and to Rotherham United for choosing us - two local institutions side by side.

“This moment isn’t just about visibility, it’s about unity. It’s about Rotherham coming together to support its club and its hospice, and to ensure our care can continue for the next 30 years and beyond.”

AES managing director Chris Rea said through the partnership the company aimed to increase awareness and support for worthy causes such as the hospice, ensuring they can continue to make a difference in the lives of those who need it most.

He added: “Reaching 100 years is a testament to Rotherham United’s deep roots in the community. We’re proud to be part of that legacy as Diamond Partners once again and to continue supporting the invaluable work of Rotherham Hospice. Both organisations represent the strength, resilience and heart of our town, values we’re proud to support.”

Rotherham United commercial director Steve Coakley said: “It is fantastic to combine with local businesses to have the name of a charity that means so much to so many people in this town on our shirts.

“The exposure they will gain from this is almost immeasurable and from the point of view of Rotherham United and the businesses that have come together to make this happen it is absolutely the right thing to do.

“It is the third year we have done this and while we understand the commercial need to have sponsors on football kits, this satisfies that, while, in our centenary year and the 30th anniversary of Rotherham Hospice, meaning it is a shirt that everyone in Rotherham can wear with pride.”

