Prestigious tech award for team behind interactive VR rehab games

Sheffield Hallam University’s Impact VR Lab, which leads pioneering virtual reality (VR) technology in healthcare to support amputees, burns victims and children with limb injuries to rehabilitate, has been recognised by the Prolific North Tech Awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Impact VR team received the Tech for Good award and were also highly commended in the Best Health Tech Startup category at the awards ceremony.

The Impact VR Lab has developed immersive and interactive games which considerably improve the health, wellbeing and lifestyles of children and adults who have been affected by neurological and musculoskeletal conditions, orthopaedic trauma and chronic pain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Impact VR team is currently developing games to help dysphagia patients, children diagnosed with the rare muscle-wasting disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and to support cognitive behavioural therapy in children and young people with social anxiety (SAD).

Ivan Phelan and Alicia Carrion-Plaza from the Impact VR team at the awards ceremony

Ivan Phelan, Principal Research Fellow and Director of the Impact VR Lab at Sheffield Hallam University, said: “Everyone involved in Impact VR is honoured to have been awarded the Tech for Good award along with a highly commended Best Health Tech Startup award at the Prolific North Tech Awards.

“This award is a testament to the team’s hard work and dedication. They have strived to create innovative and engaging solutions that improve patient care.

“This would not have been possible without the continued support, collaboration and contributions from Sheffield Hallam University as well as the amazing staff and patients from Sheffield Children's NHS Foundation Trust who have been instrumental.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Prolific North Tech Awards celebrate the incredible innovation of the North’s tech sector – rewarding the organisations, teams and individuals contributing to the region’s growth.

The awards took place in Manchester on Thursday, November 28.