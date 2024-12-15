Postcode Lottery: Rotherham winners of competitions biggest ever prize tell us how it will change their lives
People in Rotherham have won a whopping £17,500,000 between them in the Postcode Lottery.
Hundreds of people living at S65 3 postcodes have taken home tens of thousands of pounds - with one family splitting a huge total worth more than £800k.
The Star visited the big reveal event at the Magna Science Centre in Rotherham and spoke to some of the winners about how their lives have changed.
Watch the video at the top of this page to hear from winners.
