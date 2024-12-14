In a huge event at the Magna Science Centre in South Yorkshire, residents from winning postcodes all opened their envelopes to reveal winnings ranging from £24,000 to £418,000.
There were tears, shocked faces and long embraces as neighbours - many meeting for the first time - found themselves in receipt of big prizes just ahead of Christmas.
£17.5million was shared between them all - the People’s Postcode Lottery’s biggest ever prize pot.
The Star went along to see all the happy faces and to take some photographs. Take a look through 16 of our best snaps from the day in the gallery below.
