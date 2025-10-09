Posh train makes tracks from Sheffield

Passengers will sip champagne and tuck into a slap-up six-course dinner as the 1930s Pullman-style Northern Belle thunders through the Yorkshire Dales from Carlisle to Settle.

On the way it will plunge into 14 tunnels and cross 22 bridges, including the magnificent 24-arch Ribblehead Viaduct, which is a 104ft high and a quarter of a mile long.

A former British Rail steam locomotive called Tangmere, which used to operate on express trains between London and the South Coast, will haul the gleaming umber and cream carriages.

A spokesman for the Northern Belle said: “This is one of our most popular trips – it’s wonderful journey on a wonderful train through some of the country’s most beautiful scenery.”

A red carpet will be laid across the platform at Midland Station as passengers board on Saturday October 25 before being handed their first glass of champagne.

Then as they are served a three-course brunch, a heritage diesel engine will haul the train to Carnforth in Lancashire where Tangmere will take over.

There will be time to look around Carlisle and visit the ancient castle or spectacular cathedral before a champagne reception back on the train.

Then as the band’s musicians play, a sumptuous dinner accompanied by fine wines will be served during the journey over the moors to Settle and back to Sheffield.

The Northern Belle will return to the city in November for two day-long trips to Edinburgh.

There will be plenty of time for sightseeing or shopping along the Royal Mile and at the city’s famous Christmas markets.

Or passengers can opt for a luxury coach trip to nearby Leith to visit the Royal Yacht Britannia on which the late Queen Elizabeth made so many memorable trips.

There will also be a slap-up Christmas Lunch trip from Sheffield on Wednesday December 17.

Fares on the train start at £595. For more details, see www.northernbelle.co.uk

