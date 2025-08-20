Popular staff member leaves Kenwood Hall after 35 years

Julie Conway, a thirty-five-year employee of the Mercure Sheffield Kenwood Hall Hotel & Spa team, has announced her retirement this month. She commemorated the occasion with a lunch attended by Julie’s family members, friends, and colleagues, both present and past, who all paid tribute to Julie’s three decades of service at the hotel.

Joining the hotel in 1990 as a breakfast waitress, she worked through many different roles, including conference host, PA to the general manager, receptionist, and, latterly, working as a reservationist. Julie’s plan now is to fulfil her bucket list of travel destinations with her husband, Phillip, spend more time with her grandchild, Lola, and continue to help others in a part-time care role.

Julie said: “I’ve seen lots of changes at the Hotel in the last 35 years. There have been many owners and different brand names to Kenwood Hall, each with their own way of managing the hotel and expectations of guest service. I saw the advent of the internet, which was huge. It has changed so much about how the team operates and, of course, how guests book their rooms and events at the hotel. I embraced it all, and I can honestly say, it’s never been dull!

“Of course, one thing has been constant – the incredible guests. I have met so many lovely people over the years, and every day has been different from the last. I shall miss the guests and my colleagues, but it’s time for my next adventure.”

Regional general manager of Kenwood Hall hotel, Dan Wilson, and Julie Conway

Julie is not the only veteran member of the team to commemorate three decades at the hotel. Kenwood Hall appears to attract long-serving staff, as 92-year-old Violet Garraghty retired just last year after 30 years of service.

Regional general manager, Mercure Sheffield Kenwood Hall Hotel & Spa, Dan Wilson, explained: “Julie’s commitment to Kenwood Hall and its guests has been incredible. Her warm personality and generous team spirit have made her a popular member of the team. Everyone at Kenwood Hall will miss her, but we wish her every happiness in her retirement.”

