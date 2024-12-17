Popular Sheffield pub, the Fox & Duck, collaborates with University rugby team to raise over £6,500 for charity

The Fox & Duck, a community pub in Sheffield, is celebrating after raising more than £6,500 for the Movember Foundation with support from the University of Sheffield men’s rugby team.

The pub raised funds through a themed pub quiz and its involvement in the Sheffield Half Marathon MoRun.

The events, supported by University of Sheffield men’s rugby team and the local community, brought people together to fundraise for the global men’s health charity.

The Movember themed pub quiz included teams paying a entry fee to be in the chance of winning a wide range of prizes from free drinks, vouchers, rounds of shots on the house, and tickets to RAW, a University of Sheffield student sport and society night – all donated by the pub and rugby team.

Students stood outside the Fox & Duck pub in Sheffield ahead of the half marathon

At the event, hundreds were in attendance, with a huge 21 teams ranging from students to Fox & Duck regulars who were all competing to find out which quiz team is the smartest in Sheffield.

All proceeds from the event went towards the total raised for the Movember charity.

Recently, the pub served as both the starting and finishing point for the Sheffield Half Marathon MoRun.

The event saw locals take on a gruelling 13-mile route around Sheffield, dressed in costumes ranging from chickens to lobsters.

Few things are more satisfying than an ice-cold pint of lager after a tough long-distance run and spotting the Fox & Duck at the finish line of this half marathon was undoubtedly a welcome relief for many with the pub taking donations for the charity on the day to help reach over £6,000.

The total of £6,588 raised has been donated to the Movember Foundation, a global charity that raises funds and awareness for men’s health.

Operated by Alex Dallas Brown, the Fox & Duck has become a cornerstone of the local area.

He said: “To see the community come together to support such an important charity, the Movember Foundation, was a heartwarming and prime example of what makes Sheffield so brilliant.

“The cause is very close to my heart and I’d like to personally thank the Uni of Sheffield men’s rugby team who have been fantastic to collaborate with on our shared goal of changing the stigma around men’s mental health.

“Thanks to the generosity of the local community and our own staff, we have raised a huge £6,588, and we’re not going to stop there! We have plenty more fundraising efforts to come in the coming months - watch this space!”

The pub’s fantastic efforts are part of Craft Union’s ‘Make it a Million’ campaign.

The aim of the campaign is to raise £1 million for local causes through Craft Union’s network of over 600 pubs nationwide, with more than £800,000 already raised.

Located on Fulwood Road, the popular pub plans to build on its success with continued fundraising events designed to engage and entertain the community, all while supporting vital causes as part of Craft Union’s mission to raise £1 million.

For more information about upcoming events at the Fox & Duck, visit its website https://www.craftunionpubs.com/fox-and-duck-sheffield