Ponies are a hit at St Luke’s Hospice VE Day party
A couple of special guests added extra magic to the occasion as St Luke’s Hospice marked VE Day with a special party at its Ecclesall Road South site.
Two miniature ponies from Smile Pony Therapies - funded by a grant from Sheffield’s South West Local Area Committee - proved a popular addition to the 1940s-style event for patients.
“We had music, a sing-along session, a quiz and afternoon tea for all our guests,” said St Luke’s Activites Manager Jill Aeppli.
“But the ponies proved extremely popular – and were even wearing patriotic colours to mark the day!”