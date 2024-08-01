Politically Speaking with Jade Botterill MP: Making a start to rebuild our country

Jade Botterill

​On July 4, the constituents of Ossett and Denby Dale put their faith in a Labour government, and in me.

It’s the honour of my life to be the MP for the area that has made me who I am today. Growing up in Wakefield, I’ve seen first hand the decline in our public services and the impact this has had on our community over the past 14 years.

I’m from a family of public service workers - my mum a care worker and my dad a prison officer - I also know the pressures financial insecurity puts on families, particularly in our region.

I have seen them both work tirelessly, over long hours and in difficult jobs, and still struggle to pay the bills at the end of the month.

It’s clear people across our area wanted, and voted for, change.

In my first few weeks in Parliament, I’ve been sworn in as your representative in Westminster, and have seen through our King's Speech which sets out 40 pieces of legislation to bring about the change that you voted for.

The legacy we’ve inherited is a tough one and changing a country is not like flicking a switch. It's hard, patient, and determined work.

But I am ready to roll up my sleeves and get the job done.

This Labour government is already working to deliver on our campaign promises: making sure you can get a GP and dentist appointment, hiring a new generation of well-trained teachers, launching a plan to improve our border security, ensuring every street in our constituency is safer, creating the jobs of the future, and making sure work pays.

I’ve also been setting up my own office, both here in Ossett and Denby Dale, and in Westminster - bringing together a team of people who will work tirelessly to support and champion you.

I’d like to take the opportunity to thank those who voted for me to be their MP. It is a privilege beyond words and I will work every day to deserve your vote.

Importantly to those who did not vote for me - or indeed did not vote at all - I will fight with equal determination to represent and support you. I won’t take any vote for granted.

I also know that through Covid, conflict, corruption and the cost of living crisis, it is hard to have hope, and sadly, trust in politics.

It’s my belief that politicians should serve the public, and not themselves - and I pledge to do exactly that. My party and I are returning honesty and integrity back to politics. We will modernise our parliament and end the chaos and dysfunction in Westminster to allow us to rebuild our country together.

I will always put your needs and your voice first, just as Labour will always put our country before the party. This is the guiding principle of the government on the economy, on national security, on protecting our borders.

We said we would turn the page - and we have. Now we start the next chapter, and put in the hard yards to begin the work of change, the mission of national renewal, and start to rebuild our country.