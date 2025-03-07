Plans submitted for Kiveton Battery Energy Storage site to power 130,000 homes

Harmony Energy has submitted plans for a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) on low-grade agricultural land at Hard Lane, Kiveton Park, Sheffield, directly next to Kiveton Park substation.

The 40 MW site – which will be built without government subsidies at no cost to the taxpayer – will have the capacity to power an estimated 130,000 homes for two hours and deliver annual carbon dioxide savings of over 5,500 tonnes. The development would also generate more than £90,000 per year in business rates for Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council, and provide a dedicated community fund totalling £400,000 over its lifetime to support local causes.

The planning submission follows a number of public consultations, giving local residents the opportunity to review the plans and provide feedback. As a result, the proposal has been adjusted to provide an enhanced landscaping plan to help screen the development even further from the existing public footpath and Community Woodland area to the west and a commitment to use green coloured batteries. The enhanced landscaping plan will also create new habitats and wildlife enhancements. The project will deliver an overall biodiversity net gain of over 35%.

Harmony Energy CEO Peter Kavanagh said:

“Battery energy storage is essential in delivering a home-grown energy system that strengthens the UK’s energy security and reduces our reliance on foreign imports, while supporting net zero goals. The Kiveton project enables renewable energy to thrive, all at no cost to the taxpayer, and will support job creation and economic growth.

“We’d like to thank everyone who took part in the public consultation and all stakeholders who shared their thoughts on the site.”

BESS support the UK’s transition to net zero by capturing and storing intermittent renewable energy from sources such as wind and solar. This energy can then be released when demand is high, particularly during calm or cloudy periods when generation is lower. By acting as a buffer, BESS helps to maintain a steady electricity supply, keeping the grid reliable and reducing dependence on fossil fuels.