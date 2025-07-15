Permanent makeup artist tackles Three Peaks Challenge to support women after mastectomy surgery

Permanent makeup artist Carly Smith has launched an ambitious fundraising effort to help support women who have undergone mastectomy surgery following breast cancer.

Chesterfield-based Carly, of Carly Smith PMU Artistry will be undertaking the demanding Derbyshire Three Peaks Challenge - a 21-mile trek covering the region’s three highest peaks - on Sunday 27 July to raise funds for The TATA Foundation, a charity dedicated to providing free areola and nipple tattoos to people who have undergone mastectomy surgery following breast cancer.

As a TATA Foundation-sponsored artist, Carly offers restorative areola tattooing free of charge to post-mastectomy patients, helping them regain confidence and a sense of wholeness after breast cancer treatment.

“Without this funding, many brave people who’ve already been through so much might not be able to access these transformative tattoos - or might only be able to access basic, substandard NHS options,” said Carly. “These tattoos are not just cosmetic; they’re a vital step in the healing journey.”

Carly Smith in training for her challenge

Joining her on the adventure will be her husband Adam and two friends. The intrepid team is appealing to supporters to sponsor their efforts, with everyone who donates £10 or more eligible to enter a prize draw to win a prize donated by Carly.

“This is definitely outside my comfort zone and the hardest physical challenge I’ve ever taken on,” Carly said. “But it’s worth it to support such an important cause. Every pound makes a difference. I’m incredibly grateful for everyone’s support, which helps ensure more people in the cancer community can access these life-changing services.”

To find out more or to donate visit Carly’s Instagram or Facebook page at Carly Smith PMU.

www.facebook.com/carlysmithpmu

www.instagram.com/carlysmithpmu