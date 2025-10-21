Peopleoo shortlisted for Technology Award at the Social Care Premier Supplier Awards

Peopleoo, an innovative technology company in the health and social care sector, is delighted to announce its nomination in the Technology category at the prestigious Social Care Premier Supplier Awards 2025, recognising excellence and innovation among suppliers to the care sector.

The nomination celebrates Peopleoo’s commitment to empowering the social care workforce through technology designed for real-world challenges. Its innovative platform simplifies compliance, streamlines communication, and provides care providers with complete visibility over staffing, training, and performance.

By reducing administrative pressures, Peopleoo enables care managers to focus on quality of care, while ensuring staff feel supported, connected, and valued. The result is improved efficiency, stronger engagement, and better outcomes for the people they support.

“We’re thrilled to be recognised in the Technology category,” said Katrina Burrill, head of operations, Peopleoo. “This nomination reflects our mission to create smart, intuitive technology that helps care providers work more efficiently and deliver outstanding care.”

Now in its latest edition, the Social Care Premier Supplier Awards celebrate excellence across 15 categories, from nutrition and hydration to consultancy, technology, and legal services. Finalists and guests will gather for an awards dinner on October 21 at the London Marriott HotelGrosvenor Square, where winners will be revealed.