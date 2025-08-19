Peaks Uniques returns for final date of 2025

Peaks Uniques is set to make its final visit of 2025 to Crystal Peaks shopping centre.

Peaks Uniques sees small businesses, designers and makers welcomed to the award-winning mall, selling everything from bath products to houseplants, greetings cards and gifts, art works, jewellery and even pet accessories - all created by independent artists and craftspeople.

The final session of 2025 will be held on September 20, running from 9am to 4pm in the Crystal Peaks central atrium, when there will be a range of around 30 different stalls on offer.

“This will be the last Peaks Uniques of the year and will offer visitors the chance to start thinking about getting ahead with some early Christmas shopping,” said centre manager Lee Greenwood.

“It’s all about the unique, bespoke, quirky and interesting - the sort of products that differ from what we already offer in our stores and existing marketplace.

“Once again we will have a varied range of makers, craftspeople and retailers taking part, offering something special and that little bit more bespoke for all our shoppers.”

For more information visit crystalpeakscentre.com