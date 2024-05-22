Peak Vet's Nicole named Vet Nurse of the Year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Yorkshire vet nurse is celebrating after being awarded the ultimate accolade from the veterinary industry.

Nicole Shorto, from Linnaeus-owned Peak Vets in Sheffield, has been named Petplan Vet Nurse of the Year for 2024.

Nicole, who started as a trainee at Peak in 2008, is now clinical nursing manager and says she’s delighted to receive such a prestigious award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “I'm still in shock! I just can't believe it. I feel emotional, overwhelmed, loved and valued to think people took the time to nominate and write such lovely things about me. It means so much.

Nicole Shorto has been named Petplan Vet Nurse of the Year for 2024.

“I think the secret of my success is probably my love for people as well as my love for animals. I genuinely care, I'm passionate about what I do.

“I treat every pet as I would want mine to be treated and every person as I would want to be treated. I'm very lucky - our clients are very loyal and kind, and my team - well they are by far the best team in the world!

“Each individual brings something amazing to our wonderful Peak family. We all have a very good relationship outside of work too, which means we enjoy working together, probably a reason why Peak is so successful.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That Peak family has been part of Nicole’s life since she was an ambitious sixth former seeking a career in the veterinary profession.

She said: “In sixth form I remember folding CVs and covering letters to send out to all training practices in South Yorkshire.

“Peak was one of the few practices who offered me an interview. The managers, Greg and Steve, were so relaxed and welcoming and I just knew it was the practice for me.

“Luckily, they called me on my journey home to offer me the Student Veterinary Nurse position. I remained at Peak after my training and still love the practice and my job today, just as much as I did 15 years ago.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, what’s Nicole’s advice to the wannabe vet nurses of the future?

She said: “Those first few years as a student are hard. You’re balancing working full time, with college and home life, but don't give up, you will get there.

“If you have the willingness to put the time in, to work hard and make the commitment you will most definitely be rewarded. Always make sure you're in a supportive and caring practice, like Peak, with colleagues who push you to be the best version of yourself and champion your career aspirations”.

Nigel Smallwood, former clinical director at Peak Vets and now field medical director with parent company Linnaeus, said: “Nicole is a unique individual. She arrives at the practice each day with a seemingly boundless amount of positive energy and enthusiasm for her work that is infectious for the entire team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She leads by example, displaying empathy and compassion to associates, clients and their pets, is especially organised yet adaptable to the changing needs of her team, and always finds a way to help make the lives of pets better.

“The positive culture she has helped to create within Peak Vets is a reflection of leadership ability.”

Nigel attended the glittering awards ceremony with Nicole and helped her celebrate her big moment in style.

He added: “After receiving the loudest cheers of the night when she collected her award from Claudia Winkleman, we spent a long time celebrating on the dance floor!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s Petplan Awards were announced at a black-tie ceremony at Albert Hall, Manchester. The prestigious awards recognise the nation’s most outstanding veterinary professionals with the winners selected by a panel of independent expert judges.

Nicole lives in Rotherham with her three cats and a few ex-battery chickens.

Outside of work, Nicole enjoys volunteering at Street Paws, a charity which supports the homeless and vulnerably housed with free of charge veterinary care. She also loves to hand-rear kittens for the RSPCA.