Paul Smith Set to Bring Huge Comedy Tour to Sheffield Next Week

Brace yourselves, comedy aficionados – the hilarious Paul Smith has a new side-splitting show, "Pablo", and he's bringing the comedic fire to Utilita Arena Sheffield on Saturday, 23 November 2024.

Prepare to embark on a comedy rollercoaster like no other as Paul Smith unleashes his unparalleled wit. Known for his unique brand of comedy that hits you right in the funny bone, "Pablo" is set to be his biggest and funniest tour show yet!

Paul Smith: Pablo is a comedy show that guarantees an evening filled with jaw-aching, laugh-out-loud moments. Smith's comedic genius shines as he weaves his trademark audience interaction with true stories from his everyday life.

Buckle up for a 75-minute ride of pure hilarity! The energy is electric, the laughs are contagious, and the atmosphere is set for a comedy experience that will continue long after the final curtain call.

Tickets for show are available via www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk.