Partou Pyjama Party raises funds for Harrogate hospice

Five Harrogate nurseries have joined forces to raise more than £900 for Saint Michael’s Hospice which helps people across the district live with terminal illness and bereavement.

The Partou Pyjama Party saw team members and children spend a day wearing pyjamas and taking part in a host of fun activities to support the vital hospice services which benefit so many local families.

The idea was conceived by Bambi Wainwright, Nursery Manager at Partou Little Dragons, one of the five Partou nurseries in the town which came together for the venture.

She was joined by Toni Cooper from Partou Woodlands Harrogate and Vicky Gildea from Partou Safehands to present a cheque to Isabel Ball, Community and Events Fundraiser at Saint Michael’s Hospice.

Bambi said: “We’re so pleased we could support this amazing cause and cannot thank our families enough for joining in and helping to raise funds.

“Everyone wanted to play their part in helping Saint Michael’s to provide the wonderful services which mean so much to people going through the most difficult of times.

“We’ve already made plans for future joint fundraising ventures and look forward to sharing details of these soon.”

Isabel from Saint Michael’s said: “Each year we help thousands of local people to live life their way. Our personalised care and support focuses on what matters most to the individuals using our services.

“However, the majority of what we do relies on the generous support of local communities.

“I want to thank Bambi, the teams and families at all five nurseries, and everybody who donated to make the Partou Pyjama Party such a success.

“The money raised will enable us to continue our work offering vital hospice care, emotional wellbeing and bereavement support to local communities.”

Samantha Rhodes, Partou Managing Director, said: “It was heartwarming to see our Harrogate nurseries come together as one to raise funds for St Michael’s Hospice.

“I know Isabel and her team work incredibly hard to attract the finance needed to deliver the care and support the hospice is renowned for.

“I am proud that Partou has been able to help.”

Donations to the Partou Pyjama Party fund can still be made via this link or by logging on to justgiving.com and searching for ‘Bambi Wainwright.’