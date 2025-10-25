Kevin Dixon has transformed his home into a frightfully impressive Halloween display - complete with smoke machines, handmade monsters and spine-chilling surprises for trick-or-treaters.

The 38-year-old, of Fulmere Crescent, has spent around two weeks wiring up his spooky setup.

He says he made most of his decorations from scratch, including the scarecrow, zombie, Exorcist figure and Annabelle doll.

“By trade I’m a printer, but I do all the DIY in my spare time,” Kevin said.

“I do it all myself, it’s a bit of a passion project now.”

Halloween holds extra meaning for Kevin, as it’s also his birthday.

Every year he throws a themed party for friends and family.

“We all dress up like we’re scare actors,” he joked.

“Everyone knows us on the street because we always go all out.”

The dad-of-three - with children Harry, 17, Summer, 13, and Max, 11 - says creating the spooky spectacle has become a family affair.

“It’s great as a dad because Summer loves it. She helps make the decorations now, so she’s picking up all the skills from me,” he said.

Kevin has been decorating his home for about 15 years, but says this year’s display will be the biggest yet.

It features two smoke machines and a smoke cooler for added eerie effect, with some decorations battery powered and others wired into the house.

“Lots of people drive past and take pictures or videos,” Kevin said.

“It’s nice because not a lot of houses around here go big for Halloween, it brings something fun to the area.”

Kevin plans to spend Halloween night at home, handing out sweets and giving a few visitors a good fright.

“I’ll be answering the door and scaring everyone,” he said.

For anyone hoping to spot Kevin’s handiwork, his home is also listed on https://www.trickortreatmap.com/, where visitors can plan a route of the best-decorated houses in the area.

Take a look at the gallery below