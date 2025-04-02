Parkinson’s nurses attend Palace event to celebrate 35 years of the specialist role

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Clare Lindley and Gemma Burgin, Parkinson’s nurse specialists for Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and other Parkinson’s nurses from across the UK met Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Gloucester, at St James’s Palace in February to celebrate 35 years since the introduction of the first Parkinson’s nurse.

Clare and Gemma were joined for the royal afternoon tea by 27 nurses of varying service, including the longest serving Parkinson’s nurse of 29 years and the newest nurse who has been in the role for just six months.

Speaking of the experience, Clare said: “It was such a wonderful day; to be a small part of this event celebrating 35 years of the Parkinson's nurse will be a memory I treasure for a very long time.

“It’s hard to describe how I feel to be chosen and given this opportunity to celebrate 35 years of the Parkinson’s nurse. It’s a little overwhelming but I’m extremely proud and very humbled. Sharing this experience with Gemma who is also a Parkinson’s nurse within the Trust makes it a double celebration.”

Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world, and there currently is no cure. Around 153,000 people are living with Parkinson’s in the UK. Parkinson’s nurses help people living with the condition by providing expert advice and specialist support.

Katherine French, Head of Service Improvement and Grants at Parkinson’s UK: “As the number of people diagnosed with Parkinson’s increases, the vital need for specialist nurses grows to ensure that those living with the condition can achieve the quality of life they deserve. The event served not only as a celebration but an opportunity for nurses from across the nations to come together, network and share inspiration of how to best care for those living with Parkinson’s.”