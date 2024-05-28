Parents rate Sheffield nursery as one of the Top 20 nurseries in Yorkshire and the Humber

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Out of 1111 nurseries in Yorkshire and the Humber, each year leading reviews website daynurseries.co.uk awards the best in the region based on reviews written by residents, friends, and family.

Parents have rated Mylnhurst Nursery as one of the Top 20 nurseries, out of 1111 early years settings in Yorkshire and the Humber.

The top twenty nurseries in Yorkshire and the Humber have received an award from the leading day nurseries reviews site, daynurseries.co.uk, with the award based on the nursery’s reviews from the children’s families and carers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The nurseries were rated on overall standard, facilities and outside space, learning, resources and equipment and ICT, care, activities, staff, food and nutrition, management, cleanliness, safeguarding as well as value for money.

Mylnhurst Nursery

There are over 14,000 nurseries in the UK, with over 400,000 people working in the childcare sector. Around one million children in the UK attend a nursery, ranging in age from three months to five years old.

To look for a nursery in Yorkshire and the Humber, go to: https://www.daynurseries.co.uk/day_nursery_search_results.cfm/searchregion/Yorkshire

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of daynurseries.co.uk, said: “We would like to congratulate Mylnhurst Nursery on being rated by parents as a top nursery in Yorkshire and the Humber! Being rated so highly by family and carers of children that attend the setting is a huge achievement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our award is valuable recognition from parents and carers that this nursery is offering their children an excellent standard of care and a stimulating environment, which will help boost their development and hopefully create a lifelong love of learning.

“We hope these awards give parents that much needed guidance in choosing the right nursery for their child.”

Helen Riddle, Nusery Manager of Mylnhurst Nursery, said: “Receiving a Top 20 Day Nursery award is not just a validation of our dedication to providing an exceptional learning environment; it's a testament to our holistic ethos and family centred approach in taking the first steps on a child’s educational journey.

"At Mylnhurst Pre-School and Nursery, we believe in nurturing every aspect of a child's development, from their cognitive and physical growth to their emotional and social well-being.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For our hard-working staff, winning this accolade is a source of immense pride and joy. It's a recognition of their tireless efforts and unwavering dedication to the children in our care. As for me, it's a moment of immense gratitude and fulfilment, knowing that our collective efforts are being recognised and celebrated on a national level.”

To see Mylnhurst Nursery’s reviews go to: https://www.daynurseries.co.uk/daynursery.cfm/searchazref/65432250694#reviews