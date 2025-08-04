Parents in £1m lifeline bid to save Mount St Mary’s by midnight tomorrow

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Last week’s shock closure announcement by two of Derbyshire’s most historic schools has sparked a dramatic last-minute rescue plan.

Parents have launched a last-ditch bid to stop the doors closing forever on two of the region’s most famous schools – and financial support is already pouring in.

Mount St Mary’s College and its prep school, Barlborough Hall, stunned hundreds of families last week by announcing they would shut after 183 years.

Now mums and dads are in a desperate race against the clock to raise £1 million by midnight tomorrow (Tuesday, August 5) – or see the schools lost forever.

Mount Saint Mary's

A GoFundMe page has already pulled in more than £137,000 in just a few hours, but campaigners say they need a massive show of support NOW to hit the £1m target before time runs out. Donations can be made here: https://gofund.me/e5af0967

The rescue plan, drawn up by parents with business rescue experience, aims to give the schools a lifeline – paying urgent staff wages and tax bills while a long-term turnaround strategy kicks in.

That strategy includes new governance, tighter financial controls and steps to restore confidence among parents and alumni.

A spokesperson for the parent group said: “This isn’t just about saving buildings – it’s about saving our children’s future and hundreds of jobs.

“Schools form an integral part of children's lives. They create a steady and consistent foundation and lead to meaningful connections with their teachers and friends. The rug has been firmly pulled from underneath their feet.

“We’ve got until midnight tomorrow to give our kids a second chance. If everyone gives what they can and shares this appeal, we can pull this off.”

Founded in 1842, Mount St Mary’s has educated generations of pupils and produced alumni across business, public service and the arts. Campaigners say letting such a legacy vanish would be a tragedy.

If the bid fails all donations will be refunded. Donations can be made here: https://gofund.me/e5af0967

