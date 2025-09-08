Oxfam calls on Sheffield to donate for Second Hand September

Sheffield’s Chesterfield Road Oxfam shop is gearing up for a busy month as it celebrates the charity’s Second Hand September campaign, now in its seventh year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The initiative is calling on people in Sheffield to shop preloved throughout the month and to donate any clothes they no longer need or wear.

Manager Julia Huckerby is helping the Chesterfield Road shop prepare for one of the busiest months of the year. He says: “September is a really fun time for us in the shop and also keeps us busy. We see a lot of new people coming in who might not have thought about buying pre-loved clothes before, but who have heard about Second Hand September. It’s great to see people excited to find items they wouldn’t have expected stocked in our branch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, we are hoping that even more people in the area come in to see what we have on offer and hopefully they’ll bring some of their own clothes to donate at the same time.”

Staff and volunteers celebrate Second Hand September in Chesterfield Road shop

This year’s Second Hand September launches with the news that by 2050, the fashion industry is on course to produce 138 billion items of unworn clothes every year – enough to almost reach from the Earth to Mars and back.

Oxfam’s Second Hand Clothes advocate Jameela Jamil, says: “The amount of unworn clothes in the UK is shocking. “I have always been a fan of preloved clothing and own so much vintage. Items I have worn again and again over almost two decades. I’m so proud to partner with Oxfam, and to continue encouraging our love and appreciation for second hand. It is extra special that what they do not only helps save the planet but helps the people on it too.”

Rachel Cosgrove-Pearce, Oxfam’s Head of Retail Operations, adds: “We rely on good quality donations throughout the year, but during September we especially need a wide selection of clothes to keep the rails in Sheffield full. Second Hand September is an opportunity for people in the area to think about how they shop and the impact this is having on the planet. Shopping and donating preloved clothes are such easy ways to be kind to the planet and everyone on it. I hope people across Sheffield check out their local Oxfam shop, especially if they’ve never been in before, and use September as a great excuse to have a wardrobe clear-out for charity. “

Find out more at https://www.oxfam.org.uk/get-involved/second-hand-september/