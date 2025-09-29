Over £3m worth of tools stolen across South Yorkshire in 2024

Over 6,000 tool thefts have been reported to South Yorkshire Police since 2020

More than 6,000 tool thefts have been reported to South Yorkshire Police since 2020, according to figures revealed in an FOI attained by builders’ merchant Travis Perkins.

Sheffield has seen the highest number of cases, with nearly 500 incidents in 2024. Doncaster and Barnsley also remain hotspots, each recording hundreds of thefts every year.

Most cases involve tools being stolen from vehicles, with 575 offences in 2024 alone. Burglaries at homes and businesses also continue to cause big losses.

The value of tools stolen is huge. In 2024, over £3.3 million worth of tools were reported stolen in South Yorkshire. Yet despite this, detection rates remain low, last year, more than 1,100 cases were closed with no suspect identified, while just 50 charges were brought.

Carine Jessamine, Group Marketing & Digital director at Travis Perkins commented: “Tool theft isn’t just about the cost of replacement. For tradespeople, it means missed jobs, lost income, and huge stress.

That’s why it’s vital to raise awareness of the scale of the problem and encourage everyone to take extra steps to protect their tools.”

Remove the temptation of tools being stolen by always keeping them locked away securely and out of sight whenever they are not being used, for instance.

Thieves will often be deterred from committing a crime in places where there are CCTV surveillance cameras active too. So, take the time to install these security systems around your business premises or property and then park all work vehicles in a well-lit area which has these cameras facing them.

Jessamine added: “We’re committed to supporting the trade community by highlighting these issues and helping raise awareness of the measures that can keep tools safe.”