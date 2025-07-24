Over half of Sheffield shoppers admits to seeing their delivery driver more than their own family

New survey reveals Sheffield as the second friendliest city - with its delivery drivers

Sheffield has emerged as a city that really values its home deliveries, with new research revealing that over half of Sheffield shoppers see their delivery driver more than their own family members (52%).

The survey, conducted by logistics career initiative Generation Logistics, highlights how delivery drivers have become familiar welcome faces in the daily lives of Sheffield residents. And with 85% of us now shopping online regularly**, these interactions go beyond dropping off parcels, but rather offer moments of community to shoppers and drivers alike.

For many Sheffield residents, delivery drivers often go the extra mile to help, leaving long-lasting impressions. When asked to share those standout moments, one resident recalled: One local said: "My flat intercom is broken, so they made sure to ring me personally to make sure I got the parcel since I couldn’t see or hear them arrive." * Another resident added: "The delivery person carried a heavy delivery box right into my flat — it was such a helpful gesture."*

These local experiences tie into a larger national trend, as around 27 million Brits (40%) see their delivery drivers more than their own family members*. The survey also found that 9% of people now receive more than five deliveries a week*, underlining the growing dependence on delivery services.

Bethany Windsor, Programme Director at Generation Logistics, commented: “Sheffield residents’ reactions to home deliveries demonstrate just how delivery drivers are becoming trusted, familiar faces in the communities, and that their role stretches so much further than just delivering parcels. From small gestures to going the extra mile in times of need, these drivers are building connections, fostering trust, and making a real difference and are the unsung heroes that keep daily life moving on.

“This research highlights the evolution of logistics roles, from moving goods to building relationships. Delivery driving is an accessible, dynamic career that’s making a real difference, especially in cities like Sheffield where these connections truly stand out.”

To find out more about how our delivery drivers are becoming an essential part of our everyday lives, please visit https://generationlogistics.org/news-and-blog/delivering-more-than-just-parcels-why-delivery-drivers-are-a-thriving-part-of-the-community/