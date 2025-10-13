Over a third of Sheffield residents admit to driving while tired, despite fatigue being the leading cause of road accidents.

While the risks of drunk driving are well known, recent studies suggest that driving while tired is even more dangerous. It’s estimated that up to 20 per cent of crashes are related to fatigue, which is more than drink-driving-related collisions. Yet, shockingly, brand new data reveals that over a third of Sheffield drivers are still prepared to get behind the wheel when feeling sleepy.

According to new data from ChooseMyCar.com, the UK’s leading car marketplace, 37 per cent of Sheffield residents admit to having driven when they’re extremely tired. Nationally, younger drivers (aged 18-34) were the most likely to drive while tired, with 46 per cent admitting to getting behind the wheel when feeling sleepy. The numbers dropped, however, among drivers aged 55 and over, with just 30 per cent admitting to getting behind the wheel when feeling sleepy.

Geographically, London had the highest level of tired drivers at 45 per cent. Meanwhile, residents in Liverpool and Newcastle appeared more cautious, both at 31 per cent. Other results included:

Birmingham: 32%

Bristol: 44%

Leeds: 32%

Manchester: 39%

Norwich: 39%

Nottingham: 44%

Southampton: 33%

Scotland: 33%

Without a proper rest, driving can be dangerous, as your judgement and reaction time is impaired when you need sleep. This means that you may react slower, brake too late, or miss a hazard altogether while on the road, increasing the likelihood of harming yourself or those in the car with you when you’re driving.

Drivers are also most likely to be tired between the hours of 2am-6am, when you may usually be asleep, and 2pm-4pm, after your lunch. For this reason, it’s especially recommended that you try not to drive during these hours - studies show that drivers are more likely to fall asleep at the wheel at 6am than at 10pm.

Nick Zapolski, motoring expert and founder of ChooseMyCar.com, said that it’s concerning that many Brits admit to driving tired, despite the risks.

“While many of us are aware of the dangers of drunk driving, studies show that driving while tired is actually more dangerous. Despite this, 37 per cent of drivers in Sheffield admit to getting behind the wheel when they’re feeling sleepy.

“This is concerning, as, similarly to when you’re drunk, your judgement and reaction time is impaired when you’re driving, increasing the chances of being involved in a crash. Even if you know you have a long journey ahead of you, the best thing to do is to simply not drive at all. And, although that may impact when you reach your destination, it may save your life, as well as the lives of those around you.

“It’s also worth mentioning that driving itself can be exhausting - if you’re feeling really knackered, the best thing to do is stop driving, and pull over as soon as it’s safe for some much-needed rest.”