Over 5,000 enjoy art show anniversary
Over 5,000 people attended Sheffield’s Art In The Gardens with hundreds of amateur and professional artists displaying their work alongside craftspeople of numerous disciplines.
Sheffield’s Graysons Solicitors – who returned as premier sponsor of the event for the sixth year running – enjoyed bumper numbers entering their children’s art competition.
Peter Clark, managing partner at Graysons, said: “We’ve been involved in Art in The Gardens since 2019 and this year was yet another success. It was a real pleasure to be able to help stage such an important event in the city’s arts calendar once again. It’s a wonderful celebration of the outstanding talent in the region.”
