Over 5,000 enjoy art show anniversary

By Neil Anderson
Contributor
Published 12th Sep 2024, 10:04 BST

Even rain on the Sunday morning couldn’t dampen the spirits of the city’s art lovers as thousands turned up for the region’s biggest outdoor event of its kind. Art lovers voted with their feet to make last weekend’s Botanical Gardens’ outdoor extravaganza a massive success in the event’s 21st year.

Over 5,000 people attended Sheffield’s Art In The Gardens with hundreds of amateur and professional artists displaying their work alongside craftspeople of numerous disciplines.

Sheffield’s Graysons Solicitors – who returned as premier sponsor of the event for the sixth year running – enjoyed bumper numbers entering their children’s art competition.

Peter Clark, managing partner at Graysons, said: “We’ve been involved in Art in The Gardens since 2019 and this year was yet another success. It was a real pleasure to be able to help stage such an important event in the city’s arts calendar once again. It’s a wonderful celebration of the outstanding talent in the region.”

Guests at Art In The GardensGuests at Art In The Gardens
