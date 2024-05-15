Outram Fields: Only Care Home in Sheffield to Score Top Marks in National Care Home Review Website

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Outram Fields, a luxury care home which opened in Bradway, Sheffield in February 2024, has received the ultimate rating from residents, their families and friends, scoring 10 out of 10 on carehome.co.uk, a national reviews website for care homes known as ‘the Trip Advisor of the care home sector’. Carehome.co.uk publishes reviews of 16,703 care homes and less than 1% of the care homes score 10 out of 10.

Carehome.co.uk collates its scores from a range of criteria including care and support, residents being treated with dignity, staff, facilities, activities and the quality of the food. Outram Fields is the only care home in Sheffield with a 10 out of 10 score.

Donna Pierpoint, General Manager at Outram Fields Care Home, part of the Cinnamon Care Collection, explains: “I’ve been a care home manager since 2002 and I know how difficult it is to get a 10 out of 10 rating - to achieve this within our first three months of opening is incredible. I am so proud of our whole team! We all share the same ethos and always go the extra mile for our residents – we feel that it is a real privilege to care for them.

“As we are such a new care home, we don’t yet have a CQC rating so this outstanding endorsement is so important to us as it gives potential residents and their families a real insight into the exceptional care we provide.”

Staff at Outram Fields celebrating the care home's 10 out of 10 review score

Outram Fields is an exclusive care home which offers exceptional residential, dementia, and respite care and has 69 large, luxurious en-suite rooms and 6 luxury care suites which are ideal for couples. The care home has luxurious lounges and dining rooms, an on-site café bar, a cinema and a professional hair and beauty salon. Outram Fields is part of Cinnamon Care Collection group which is proud to be recognised as one of the Top 20 Large Care Home Groups in the UK for the 7th consecutive year.

Outstanding Reviews

Reviews – all from people with first-hand experience of Outram Fields – include:

“Outram Fields is the most amazing care home around. I’ve never met a group of more caring and kind individuals who look after my grandpa. The whole team is incredible from the senior team to the maintenance team and everyone in between and I can breathe a lot easier knowing my grandpa is in the best place for him."

“My mother-in-law has had dementia for several years. Managing care and support has been very difficult. The care at Outram Fields has been outstanding - my mother-in-law moved in the first week they opened. As a family, we couldn’t be more happy. My mother-in-law is very happy and settled - enjoying life.”

“Our God Parents have been in residence since the first day of opening and we are overwhelmed with its outstanding level of care on all levels. The staff are exemplary - caring, knowledgeable, sensitive and professional. The facilities are beautiful and well-tended and we feel blessed knowing our family is so well loved and attended to.”