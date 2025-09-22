Outram Fields Care Home Wins UK Award for Healthcare & Wellness Design

Outram Fields care home in Bradway, Sheffield has been selected as the UK Regional Winner in the Healthcare & Wellbeing Design category of the SBID International Design Awards. The care home will now be considered for the Global Award in this category, with the winner announced on Friday 24 October.

The SBID International Design Awards shine a spotlight on innovative designs around the world and the highest standards in interior design. The winning entries were selected by an outstanding international panel of leading architecture and design experts, and judged for technical content, aesthetic creativity, fit-for-purpose design and functionality.

Donna Pierpoint, General Manager at Outram Fields says, “The SBID International Design Awards showcase the most creative, innovative, and forward-thinking design solutions around the world. It is incredible news that Outram Fields care home has been selected as the UK Regional Winner for our exceptional healthcare and wellbeing design. Huge thanks to Catalyst Interiors for working with us to deliver such a stunning environment.

“At Outram Fields – and across Cinnamon Care Collection – we believe that creating an exceptional living experience for our residents reflects the high level of care that we deliver. The design of our care home focuses on comfort, hospitality, and community, providing a wonderful home for our residents.”

Catalyst Interiors meticulously planned every detail of the design in partnership with the team at Outram Fields to provide a beautiful but also practical home for the residents, including those living with dementia. A key aspect of the design was creating a warm, welcoming environment that encourages social interaction and brings people together. At the heart of the care home is the Communal Hub – a lively, inclusive and welcoming space created for residents, families, and the local community to connect. The design is centred on residents’ physical, cognitive, and emotional wellbeing, with a strong focus on intergenerational socialisation and meaningful engagement.

Outram Fields in Bradway, Sheffield offers exceptional residential, dementia and respite care. It is a luxury care home with 69 spacious en-suite bedrooms and six superbly furnished care suites. The care home has excellent facilities including a cinema room, hair & beauty salon and stylish lounges. Outram Fields is part of Cinnamon Care Collection which, for the last eight years, has been recognised as a Top 20 Care Home Group by carehome.co.uk, the Trustpilot of the care home industry.

For further information about Outram Fields, please visit www.cinnamoncc.com/outram