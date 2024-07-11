Opportunities for people in Sheffield could see a boost

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Council funding to support the Sheffield Pride of Place Board, which aims to create economic opportunity for local people, is to be considered.

Established to make a positive impact on the local economy, infrastructure and social mobility, the Sheffield Pride of Place Board (PoP) brings together individuals from private, public and voluntary sectors who are committed to making a contribution to the city.

Through their initiatives, the business-led forum works to create economic opportunity and tackle some of the challenges faced by local communities, informed by the Sheffield City Goals.

Examples so far have included collaboration with Sheffield City Council’s See It Be It campaign to ensure that all children and young residents in the city can get access to meaningful employer encounters that to improve their life chances and career choices.

Pride of Place Board Members

At next week’s Economic Development and Skills Committee (Thursday July 18), councillors will be asked to consider supporting the programme for the next three years, by entering into a grant funding agreement with Business in the Community (BITC) who established PoP.

If approved, the agreement would see Sheffield City Council contribute a total of £150,000 over three years towards delivery of the programme to complement the funding provided by other board members.

The Council have already secured £50,000 in funding from the Shared Prosperity Fund to help deliver the first year of the programme which provides funding for local investment by March 2025.

Councillor Martin Smith, Chair of the Economic Skills and Development Committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “It is our priority as a Council to ensure that Sheffield has a thriving economy, that benefits residents.

“We want more people to be able to use their talents, create businesses, grow careers and have more money in their pockets, and we have a responsibility to provide more opportunity for this to happen.

“The Sheffield Pride of Place Board is a brilliant initiative; it brings the city’s resources and some of its most influential people together to make real change and create real opportunity. We have much to consider as a committee when making this decision.”

For forty years, BITC has worked in communities across the UK, driving real impact in communities that are at risk of being left behind, by working with businesses, local government, and voluntary organisations to reset economic ambitions and collaborate to deliver long-term impact.

Sheffield Pride of Place has representatives from Aviva, BITC’s Strategic Place Partner, alongside leaders from Henry Boot PLC, Aviva, Mott MacDonald Irwin Mitchell Solicitors, Sheffield Hallam University, the University of Sheffield, NHS Integrated Care Partnership Sheffield, Sheffield Chamber of Commerce, Sheffield City Council Voluntary Action Sheffield and Sheffield and District African Caribbean Association (SADDACA).

Tim Roberts, CEO of Henry Boot PLC, said: “If approved by committee, this generous support from Sheffield City Council in co-funding the Pride of Place initiative cements the key role they will play in partnership with the local private and third sector to create positive impact in Sheffield.

“We are all working together to create long lasting change for all who call Sheffield home and the funding contribution being considered by the Council on top of their expertise will ensure that we make a huge difference for those who need it in our city.”

Baroness Valentine, Co-Director of Place at Business in the Community, added: "The Sheffield Pride of Place is an example of the power of what can be achieved when leaders collaborate to create meaningful, transformational change in a place to address challenges and unlock opportunities.

“We are delighted that Sheffield City Council is considering co-funding the Sheffield Pride of Place, so that we can continue to work together to make Sheffield a better place to live and work."