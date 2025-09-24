Openreach’s UK Broadband Upgrade Reaches 20 Million Homes

Britain’s broadband revolution has hit a major milestone - 20 million homes and businesses can now access the UK’s most reliable broadband technology, thanks to Openreach’s nationwide infrastructure upgrade.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This includes Openreach’s engineers making full fibre available to more than 1.7 million premises in cities, towns and villages across Yorkshire and the Humber.

But here’s the catch: many households still haven’t made the switch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the network being ready and available to 20 million premises, via a host of popular service providers, only around 38 per cent of households that can order full fibre from Openreach have made the switch.

Openreach celebrate a 20 million milestone - which includes 1.7 million premises in Yorkshire and the Humber

That means many are unnecessarily still stuck on slower, less reliable copper connections, and they’re missing out on the benefits of speed, stability and resilience that full fibre offers.

Clive Selley, Openreach’s chief executive, said: “In 2025, being online isn’t a luxury - it’s a lifeline. From booking GP appointments to applying for jobs, accessing education and launching businesses, digital connectivity is the gateway to opportunity. Full fibre makes that gateway faster and far more reliable, and it will keep up with the demands of our digital world. But upgrades don’t often happen automatically, so people need to contact their broadband provider to make the switch.“

The job’s not done

Selley also expressed concern about the communities yet to gain access to full fibre, saying: “Reaching 20 million premises is a UK infrastructure success story, and it’s a credit to the investment, hard work and ambition of everyone at Openreach. But the job’s not done yet. And the next premises are some of the very hardest to connect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Openreach engineers work across Yorkshire and the Humber

“To finish the job, we need the right support as an industry, including targeted help for some rural areas, faster planning approvals, better access to multi-dwelling buildings, and a regulatory and policy environment that gives investors’ confidence and allows competition to thrive.”

Openreach’s project is believed to be the largest and fastest broadband infrastructure build in Europe, with engineers now reaching more than a million new homes every three months.

This includes around 33,000 medical facilities and more than 25,000 colleges, schools and universities, helping to transform access to critical services.

Full fibre is already becoming the backbone of Britain’s digital economy, supporting everything from smart farming and sustainable transport to remote working and virtual healthcare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reacting to the news, Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves MP, said: "I congratulate Openreach for reaching 20 million homes and businesses with full fibre broadband. This is good for growth, giving businesses the digital infrastructure they need to thrive and create jobs and boosting living standards for millions of households.

“That’s why at the Spending Review we invested £1.9 billion in Building Digital UK, connecting more homes and businesses to gigabit broadband and are committed to giving 99% of homes and businesses access.”

Ultimately, Openreach hopes to make the technology available to as many as 30 million premises in all corners of the UK by the end of the decade, assuming the right economic and regulatory conditions exist.

What’s in it for you?

If you’re still on an old connection, switching to full fibre could mean:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Faster downloads and smoother streaming

Fewer dropouts during video calls

Better support for smart home tech

Openreach’s network offers access to the widest range of broadband companies.

To find out if you can order full fibre today or when it will be available in your area, visit the Openreach Fibre Checker.