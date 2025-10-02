Opening night atmosphere captured at Sheffield’s flagship art event

Graysons Solicitors celebrated its 100th anniversary in style at the exclusive preview evening of this year’s Art in the Gardens recently.

Guests enjoyed live music from a string quartet, hospitality in the Curator’s House, and the chance to browse hundreds of works of art before the show opened to the public.

The firm also unveiled a specially commissioned design by Sheffield artist Alan Pennington, which featured across thousands of promotional giveaways over the weekend.

Peter Clark, managing partner at Graysons, said:“The preview evening was the perfect way to mark both our centenary and our continued support of one of Sheffield’s best-loved cultural events.”

Graysons Solicitors specialise in wills, estates and trusts, elderly client services, lifetime planning, private wealth, property, family law, personal injury, occupational illness, and clinical negligence.

Graysons are located at Courtwood House, Silver Street Head, Sheffield, S1 2DD. They also have offices in Chesterfield and Hathersage.

More information from: www.graysons.co.uk

