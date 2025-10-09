One in four people in addiction treatment have ADHD, UK data suggests

New data shows a quarter of people in treatment for drug and alcohol addiction also have ADHD, highlighting an often-overlooked link between neurodiversity and substance misuse in the UK.

Analysis of more than 200 patients at a treatment centre in 2025 found that one in four had a diagnosis of ADHD. The finding reflects wider research: a 2020 study in Addictive Behaviors reported that between 25 and 45 per cent of people in addiction treatment meet the criteria for adult ADHD, compared with as few as 2.5 per cent in the general population. A 2022 meta-analysis confirmed that adults with ADHD are more than twice as likely to develop a substance use disorder over their lifetime.

Clinicians say the connection is often missed. Many people with ADHD spend years being labelled as “difficult” or “non-compliant” before receiving a formal diagnosis. Traits such as impulsivity, risk-taking and emotional dysregulation are known to raise the risk of substance misuse, yet these factors are frequently overlooked in addiction services.

Michael Williams, treatment manager at Abbington House, said: “We’re seeing more and more clients whose addiction is rooted in untreated ADHD. Substances were often a way to manage the chaos, impulsivity and overwhelm that comes with the condition. Once you understand their neurodivergence, everything else begins to make sense.”

The challenge is not only clinical but systemic. Referrals for adult ADHD assessment in England have more than doubled since 2020, according to NHS Digital, but waiting lists can stretch for years. For those already struggling with substance use, delays in diagnosis can be devastating.

Traditional treatment models also present barriers. Structured routines and cognitive strategies, which form the backbone of many programmes, can be particularly difficult for people with untreated ADHD to follow. What is often described as resistance or lack of willpower may instead reflect a mismatch between the treatment model and the patient’s neurodevelopmental needs. A 2023 report by the Royal College of Psychiatrists warned that without adjustments, relapse rates are likely to remain high.

Experts argue that earlier intervention is essential. Identifying ADHD in schools, primary care and youth services could reduce the number of people who go on to develop addiction problems. Yet a 2023 briefing from Public Health England admitted that neurodevelopmental conditions remain “an under-resourced component of national mental health strategy”. Treating ADHD before addiction takes hold is also far cheaper than managing complex dual diagnoses once dependency has developed.

The growing evidence is clear: the link between ADHD and addiction is no longer in doubt. But without faster diagnosis, greater screening, and treatment models that recognise neurodiversity, thousands risk being trapped in a cycle of misunderstood symptoms and repeated relapse.