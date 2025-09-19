Official opening of Hillsborough Park Activity Hub marks major investment in community sport and recreation

A landmark development for community sport, health and recreation in Sheffield has been officially unveiled, as the local community came together to celebrate the official opening of the new Hillsborough Park Activity Hub.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Richard Williams, Chair of Sheffield City Council’s Charity Trustee Sub-Committee, cut the ribbon at the facility last night to mark the culmination of the facility’s official opening to the public.

This followed an open day on Sunday, September 14, with activities for local residents, schools groups and partners, giving them a chance to try out everything the site has to offer.

The upgraded facilities include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Public open day

Two covered padel courts

Three dedicated Macadam tennis courts with energy efficient LED floodlighting and a multi-use games area including a fourth tennis court

A community café and indoor activity space

A mini nine-hole golf course

This pioneering site is operated by social enterprise, Courtside Hubs CIC and is entirely run on a community pay-and-play basis, with no membership fees, ensuring accessibility for all. The addition of floodlighting allows for extended hours of play, supporting increased participation across all age groups and abilities.

Courtside at Hillsborough is committed to delivering inclusive and engaging programming, including coaching for both padel and tennis, tailored to all skill levels. The site also serves as a vibrant community hub, with strong links to local schools and social groups, anchored by the welcoming café space.

The project has been made possible thanks to funding from the LTA Tennis Foundation, Sheffield City Council, Courtside, Sport England, and the UK Government’s Community Ownership Fund.

Cllr Williams cutting the ribbon.

Cllr Kurtis Crossthorn, Chair of the Communities, Parks and Leisure Committee at Sheffield City Council, said: "It is fantastic news that the new activity hub at Hillsborough is now open to the public. This new facility brings together sport, leisure and community in one of Sheffield’s most cherished green spaces. From padel courts and mini golf to a welcoming café and free-to-use games area, the hub offers something for everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s a brilliant example of how we’re bringing investment in to help deliver inclusive, high-quality spaces that support wellbeing and bring people together. I’d like to thank everyone involved in making this vision a reality, and I look forward to seeing the community enjoy it for years to come."

Jeff Hunter, Chief Executive at Courtside Hubs CIC, said: "We are proud to have partnered with Sheffield City Council, Sport England, the LTA and the LTA Tennis Foundation to deliver this local facility which we believe will bring people together and help them be active. We’re excited that this new social infrastructure will provide people of all backgrounds and generations the opportunity for rest, recreation and refreshment and achieve more social impact in Hillsborough and across Sheffield."

Tom Gibbins, Head of Programme and Property Strategy and Foundation Development at the LTA, added: "Thanks to funding from LTA Tennis Foundation and partners, Hillsborough Park now offers some of the most innovative public facilities in the country. This development is a brilliant step forward in opening up the game to new audiences and reflects the LTA’s commitment to working with partners who share our vision of tennis opened up. It’s a powerful example of how investment in community infrastructure can create lasting impact."