OEC Sheffield swaps Christmas crackers for charity cheer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

If you enjoyed one of OEC Sheffield’s Christmas events in 2024 you may have noticed something missing on the table - Christmas crackers! But the team had a very special reason for that…

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This Christmas, OEC decided to trade the tradition of crackers for giving back to the local community. Instead of laying crackers on tables during their festive events, the events venue pledged to donate the money that would have been spent on them to two amazing local causes: Sheffield Children’s Hospital and Weston Park Cancer Charity.

The results? A cracker of a success! Thanks to OEC Sheffield’s initial pledge and the generosity of partygoers, an incredible £7,000 was raised - meaning that £3,500 will be donated to each charity, helping to spread a little extra magic and hope this Christmas season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We wanted to try something a bit different this year and make Christmas at the OEC not just memorable but meaningful,” said Martrece Jones, Events Manager. “While we missed the terrible jokes and party hats, knowing we’ve helped two incredible charities that are close to our hearts and the people of South Yorkshire makes it more than worth it.”

Thank you from The Children’s Hospital Charity!

Both Sheffield Children’s Hospital and Weston Park Cancer Charity play a vital role in supporting families and individuals in Sheffield and beyond. The OEC team hope that the funds raised will help the charities continue their incredible work, from groundbreaking treatments to patient care.

The amazing initiative from OEC Sheffield will definitely have been a little quieter on the tables, but so much louder in philanthropic impact! Martrece and the whole company would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who dined, danced, and donated at the OEC this year - Together, you’ve made this festive season just gone truly one to remember.

Keep your eyes peeled on OEC’s website for the revealing of 2025’s Christmas events launch in a couple of months. In the meantime, discover more information about the charities and donate:

· The Children’s Hospital Charity: www.tchc.org.uk

· Weston Park Cancer Charity: www.westonpark.org.uk

· OEC Sheffield: www.oecsheffield.co.uk