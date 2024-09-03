Objective Managing Director selected for Chamber Means Business Keynote Seminar
Held on Thursday September 19 at Rotherham’s New York Stadium, the expo attracts hundreds of exhibitors and delegates from leading businesses in the region.
And the keynote presentation will be delivered by Objective MD Dan Broadbent, a regular speaker at conferences, exhibitions and universities throughout the UK.
Dan will be sharing proven strategies to generate more B2B sales leads.
“The seminar is ideal for marketing professionals and business owners, working to accelerate B2B business growth,” he said.
“ Objective is a patron of Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber of Commerce, so I am delighted to have once again been selected to deliver the keynote presentation at one of the region’s biggest business events.
“Although we are invited to speak at leading conferences throughout the UK, it’s especially pleasing to be chosen to deliver the keynote presentation at the leading expo in South Yorkshire.
“I will be offering advice on establishing brand value, generating more engaging content, delivering more website visits, and most importantly, converting visits into B2B sales leads.”
The Objective team of B2B specialists partner with hundreds of B2B clients including Assa Aboly, Kingfisher Lighting, OSO Hotwater, SIG and Turner and Townsend.
Objective successfully deliver board level marketing strategy, creative, digital and content marketing.
