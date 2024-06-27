Obi’s short cut to supporting homeless young people

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The summer temperature’s rising but keeping cool is no problem for Obi Harris-White after he took a short cut to fundraising success for South Yorkshire youth homelessness charity Roundabout.

Obi, who is eight and lives with mum and dad Emma and Andy at Waverley, between Rotherham and Sheffield, has been growing his hair for the past two years.

But when he decided he wanted to do something to support homeless young people in the region, it seemed like the perfect time to go for a cooling change of style.

And after a visit to local barbershop Ace of Fadez, he emerged with £270 in sponsorship for Roundabout and enough hair to donate to the Little Princess Trust, the charity that provides wigs for children living the effects of cancer treatment.

Obi's short cut will support both Roundabout and The Little Princess Trust

“Obi has always talked about helping people and if we see a homeless person on the street he always wants to help them,” said proud mum Emma.

“He said he wanted to do something for charity and for the homeless and we decided that since he had been growing his hair for a couple of years, a hair cut would be a good thing to do.”

Roundabout Events Fundraiser Denise Lawrenson commented: “Everybody at Roundabout is so proud of Obi and what he has done to support two charities so effectively.

“He and all the people who gave so much in sponsorship can be assured that the money will go towards supporting some of the region’s most vulnerable young people.”

There’s still time to support Obi and give to his fundraising campaign by visiting www.justgiving.com/page/emma-harris-1718534464468