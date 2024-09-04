Oasis fan Joey goes the extra 15,000 feet for St Luke’s Hospice
Joey Clarke has a very special reason for liking the Gallagher brothers and their distinctive sound – as an 18th birthday gift, his godfather John Yates too him to see the band at a Berlin gig in 2009.
When John was diagnosed with cancer, he became a patient at St Luke’s Hospice and as a tribute to the care John received as he reached the end of his life, Joey decided that he would do some fundraising.
And after signing up for a St Luke’s Sky Dive, he felt that an extra tribute to John would be to complete the challenge wearing an Oasis T shirt.
“Going to see Oasis with him was something I’ll always remember and when John died I made a little bet with myself that I’d wear the T shirt as a special tribute,” Joey said.
“It was a devastating time when John became ill but we were just relieved that he was taken care of by St Luke’s.
“The staff were amazing and made sure he was looked after and cared for in his last few months.”
By the time Joey had completed his 15,000ft descent from the clouds, he had raised £787 for St Luke’s.
Anybody who would like to sign up for a future St Luke’s Sky Dive event should email:[email protected] or call 0114 2357 495
