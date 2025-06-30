Nurse Gabrielle hits the heights with St Luke’s Ben Nevis challenge

St Luke’s Hospice nurse Gabrielle Pilkington went more than the extra mile when she decided to raise some extra cash for the charity’s patient services.

For by taking on the challenge of reaching the summit of Ben Nevis, the highest mountain in both Scotland and the whole British Isles, she managed to raise a fantastic £690.

Gabrielle, who has been a nurse at Sheffield’s hospice for four years, was joined on her high adventure by her sister Lizzie – and their two family dogs - as they conquered the summit, which is a breathtaking 4,413 feet above sea level.

"Taking part in this challenge was incredibly meaningful for my sister and me,” said Gabrielle, once she had descended from the Ben Nevis peak.

Gabrielle (right), Lizzie and pet dogs Albert and Einstein on their Ben Nevis challenge.

“I witness every day just how vital our services are to the people of Sheffield.

“Palliative care is about so much more than managing symptoms, it’s about offering comfort, dignity, and compassion at one of the most vulnerable times in a person’s life.

“I see first hand the dedication and passion our team brings to every patient and family - and the profound difference that care makes.

“Without St Luke’s, I wouldn’t be able to carry out my role or fulfil my deep commitment to palliative care.

“Climbing Ben Nevis was a tough journey for us and our dogs Albert and Einstein, but every step was driven by the knowledge that the money we were raising truly matters.

“Thinking of the patients and families we support, and the need to ensure this care continues, gave us all the motivation we needed to reach the top."