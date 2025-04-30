Nottinghamshire Care Service raises £1,000 for children’s charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff at a care service in Nottinghamshire have chosen a charity that supports children at Sheffield Hospital as the focus of their fundraising efforts in 2025 and have already raised £1,000.

Cygnet Manor, a 20-bed care service for men with learning disabilities and associated complex needs, on Central Drive in Shirebrook, recently raised £900 through an Easter raffle and bake sale.

The Children’s Hospital Charity provides support for patients at Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

The Sheffield-based charity, chosen by staff due to the support received in the past from the charity, pioneers ground-breaking medical treatments and creates a comfortable and engaging environment for children at the hospital.

Cygnet Manor staff show off their Easter raffle prizes to raise money for the charity.

Over the Easter weekend, staff from the Cygnet Health Care service showed their support for The Children’s Hospital Charity by running a four-day bake sale and an Easter raffle. Prizes in the raffle were donated by staff and the local community.

Kelly Shortt, Hospital Director at Cygnet Manor, said: “We are raising money for The Children’s Hospital Charity because it’s a charity close to the hearts of a lot of team members. The charity has supported their children and family members in the past and now they want to give something back.

“The money raised will help the charity purchase new specialist medical equipment and fund research into care, prevention and the cure of childhood illnesses. We want to support the children that are in need.”

The team Cygnet Manor started fundraising for the charity at the start of the year with initiatives like ‘Book and a Cuppa’ and also sold The Children’s Hospital Charity badges, raising over £100.

Cygnet Manor staff at the bake sale to raise funds for The Children's Hospital Charity.

On June 14, the Nottinghamshire care staff will be hosting a family fun day at Shirebrook Cricket Club as well as a charity football match. The event is open to the community, many of whom have already donated prizes for the day. Local businesses will also be attending and showcasing their goods to help with donations.

The fundraising efforts will continue throughout the year with events like a Bikeathon, a skydive, a fancy dress walk and also a car wash, which patients from Cygnet Manor will be helping run.

Kelly said: “After the amazing charitable efforts from another East Midlands care service, Cygnet Views, for a baby loss charity, it has really put the Cygnet Health Care team in good fundraising spirits. It’s time to bring the community together and raise funds for a great cause that is so close to the community’s hearts.

“Cygnet Health Care supports a lot of the community and as a team at Cygnet Manor, we wanted to do our part to raise awareness for the amazing work they do at The Children’s Hospital Charity in Sheffield.”