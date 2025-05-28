Nothing stops Sarah on her St Luke’s volunteering days

Fellow St Luke’s Hospice volunteers describe Sarah Bilson as a superstar…and if volunteering can be measured in terms of dedication to the cause, the accolade absolutely fits the bill.

Twice every week, Sarah sets off from her home in Woodhouse to cross the city and volunteer at the popular St Luke’s Abbeydale Road shop.

But if her car is off the road for any reason, she simply sets off on a double bus journey, determined that she’ll be on the shop floor for the start of her full day shifts.

Sarah had some volunteer experience with other charities but when she saw that St Luke’s was looking for retail support – originally at its City Road store – she decided to apply and was delighted to be accepted.

“I’ve been volunteering for St Luke’s for eight years now and I always enjoy it,” she says.

“I like getting to meet different people and as a volunteer you learn new skills that could be useful if you were applying for a job.”

During her volunteer sessions, Sarah will do everything from sorting stock to helping out on the till.

“I think I enjoy the till most of all because you get to talk to the customers and you meet both the regulars and new people,” she says.

“Sometimes they just come in out of the rain - but even then you can probably sell them something!

“I don’t feel like a superstar but I do like volunteering here because it’s happy and we all get on as a team.”

Sarah is just one of the 800 St Luke’s volunteers being celebrated as part of the hospice’s Be Part of Something Big campaign, which runs throughout May and reaches its climax at the beginning of June, which is national Volunteers’ Week.

The aim is to highlight all the St Luke’s volunteer opportunities and encourage people to book a taster session available at the St Luke’s shops and at the charity’s busy Donation Centre.

To find out more about all St Luke’s volunteering opportunities visit www.stlukeshospice.org.uk/volunteer/how-to-apply