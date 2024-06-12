No time to waste!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ever wondered what happens to the non-recyclable waste in your bin?Well, residents in Barnsley, Doncaster and Rotherham have the chance to find out by booking on a guided tour of the award-winning BDR waste treatment plant at Manvers.

The tours give you a chance to take a look behind the scenes at the facility which is revolutionising the way we deal with leftover household waste.

The visits are organised to show members of the public what happens to the 250,000 tonnes of waste they throw away each year. Instead of being sent to landfill, it is processed and turned into useful resources including low carbon electricity.

Tours of the BDR Waste Treatment Facility are run regularly throughout the year. Places are allocated on a first come, first served basis. The tour session lasts approximately two hours and begins with a presentation about the facility, its construction, purpose, and location, how the facility processes waste and issues that have been encountered and the solutions put in place.

Site tours at the BDR waste plant

This is followed by a safety induction and a tour of the facility. Personal Protective Equipment will be provided.

The tour dates for 24/25 are as follows:

Tuesday 18th June

Tuesday 20th August

Tuesday 15th October

Tuesday 17th December

Tuesday 18th February

On each date, there will be 2 tours starting at 2pm and 6pm. If you have a group of 6 – 12 and would like to book a tour specifically for your group, please contact us. If you are a group of five or fewer, please see below to find out how to book on to a public tour.

Site tours are open to anybody over the age of 18, we are not able to include minors on site tours for insurance reasons. If you have a mobility, sensory, audio, or visual disability please contact us to discuss how we can adapt a site tour to ensure your comfort and inclusion.

The tour of the facility includes a walk of around 1.5 kilometres (1 mile) and although lifts are available in some locations the tour includes several steps and can be loud in some places.

To book a place on a tour please fill in the form on the BDR website at Site visits – BDR Waste Partnership (bdronline.co.uk)

Once we have these details, we will contact you to confirm your booking.

If you have any questions about the tour or want to arrange a tour specifically for your group, please contact: Rebecca Wilson (Assistant Community Education Liaison Officer)Email: [email protected] or telephone: 01709 765350.

