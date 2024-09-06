No time to sit back and relax as Emmaus Sheffield launches sofa appeal

They offer one of the best ranges of pre-loved sofas in Sheffield…but there’s no time for the team at homelessness charity Emmaus Sheffield to take the weight off their feet.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For with sales busier than ever before at the charity’s award-nominated Cadman Street Second Hand Superstore, the retail team are needing more donations than ever before to keep up with demand.

Emmaus Sheffield is the drug free working community with quality, self-contained accommodation, training facilities and a workspace for previously homeless men and women aged 18 years and over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It aims through its Social Enterprise programme to provide meaningful work and enable the people it supports – known as companions - to eventually become self-supporting once more.

No time to relax for Emmaus Sheffield companion Ian Footitt as the charity enjoys as sofa sales boom

One of the charity’s main fundraising projects is the hugely popular store, which is open daily from 10am to 4pm daily.

“We’ve had a very busy year but that success, of course, now means we have a real need for more stock to keep to meet customer expectations,” said Emmaus Sheffield Deputy Manager Charley Fedorenko.

“We can take any large items of furniture as long as they are in good re-saleable condition and have their fire safety labels still attached.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We do also have a full collection service so there’s no need to worry about getting those items to us.

“And at the other end of the scale there is always a constant need for household items, electricals, bric-a-brac, books, CDs and DVDs and, of course, clothes for all ages.

“The ongoing financial crisis means that more people than ever are looking for good quality pre-loved items and we are here to meet that demand - but that’s only possible with the fantastic support of the people of Sheffield.”

To find out more about Emmaus and how to arrange for a free collection of sofas and other large furniture items simply visit www.emmaus-sheffield.org.uk or call 0114 272 0677.