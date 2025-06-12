No sea? No problem! Riverdale hosts beach bash at home

Residents and visitors at Riverdale Care Home in Chesterfield recently enjoyed a day of seaside fun - without stepping foot in the sea! The care home transformed into a vibrant seaside paradise, bringing the best of the Great British beach to their doorstep.

The team at Riverdale went all out to create the ultimate beach experience. Colleagues donned classic red and blue stripes, set up deck chairs, and decorated the home with beachy décor. From colourful wall art to the scent of fresh sea air, every detail was designed to transport residents to the coast.

The highlight of the day was a live performance by local singers, Paper Kite Duo, who had everyone singing, swaying, and tapping their toes to timeless tunes from across the decades.

Of course, no beach day is complete without a tasty seaside treat. Residents enjoyed a traditional fish and chips lunch from their local chippy, followed by a delicious 99 ice cream cone – complete with a flake! And for the sweet-toothed residents, there were seaside doughnuts to enjoy too.

Anita, who lives at the home said: “ I have thoroughly enjoyed the whole day and the best part was the Fish & Chips served on a tray on my knee – It reminded me of my younger years."

Denise West, Home Manager, said: “We had such an incredible day! It was the perfect way to celebrate the start of summertime. Our residents had a blast, and we even surprised them with a classic Punch and Judy show – there was so much laughter! We’re already planning our next themed event and can’t wait to do it all again.”

Riverdale Care Home is part of the Orchard Care Homes group, which operates 23 care homes across the Midlands and the North of England.

Celebrations like this party are typical of both the home and the group’s dedication to enriching its residents' lives; with a commitment to crafting personalised and meaningful experiences that cater to each resident’s unique needs and preferences.

Riverdale Care Home provides residential care, short-term respite care and dementia nursing care. It holds a ‘good’ rating with the Care Quality Commission. For more information about the home, please visit: https://orchardcarehomes.com/carehomes/riverdale-chesterfield

For more information on Orchard Care Homes please call 01423 859859. Last year the group won Outstanding Care Home Provider at the Stars of Social Care Awards. Every home across its portfolio has achieved a five-star food rating.